V8s roar into Australia Day racing

LAPPING IT UP: Sam Bruggy has entered for both nights of V8 Dirt Modified competition at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Australia Day weekend.

LAPPING IT UP: Sam Bruggy has entered for both nights of V8 Dirt Modified competition at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Australia Day weekend.

THERE will be plenty of laps put down by V8 Dirt Modifieds as part of this weekend's huge two-night fixture at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The spectacular, wheel-hiking Modifieds will race for honours in two title events - the final round of Mr Modified Series and the Australia Day Cup during the Saturday and Sunday night double header.

Both races are endurances events, set for a 50-lap distance.

The Mr Modified series decider doubles as the second round of the National Five Star series and included in the schedule will be six heats per night, with each event set for eight laps.

This represents almost 200 laps for the V8 Dirt Modifieds, so tyre choice and correct suspension set-up is critical.

"It's a busy time for the V8 Dirt Modified drivers and their crews," promoter David Lander said.

"But this division is very popular in this region of Australia, the fans like to see plenty of V8 Dirt Modified action, I'm sure both nights will provide great racing as we also have a very impressive starting line-up."

The V8 Dirt Modifieds are very strong in the Northern Rivers-southeast Queensland region with some of the best drivers in Australia.

The entry list is headed by current and reigning Australian Champion Kevin Britten who recently took honours in the NSW Championship at Grafton Speedway.

Britten is the most successful V8 Dirt Modified driver at Australian title level having won the past four consecutive national championships in a magnificent record-setting performance.

Former National Champions Mark Robinson and Andrew Pezzutti also have entered.

For Mitch Randall, it's an important meeting after winning the opening round of the Mr Modified series at the Lismore venue on Boxing Night.

Other notable entrants are Sam Bruggy, Trent Scofield, Brayd Stephenson, Tim Luscombe, Chris Corbett, Tony Dunn and Lee Gorton.

With seven divisions on the card, the event will be supported with racing for Wingless Sprintcars, AMCAs, Production Sedans, Junior Sedans, National Four Cylinders Sedans and Street Stocks.

Wingless drivers will race for points in the BH Contracting Driver to America series which is currently led by Michael Butcher.