Vandals heard laughing while smashing glass doors

Three men were heard laughing on CCTV footage while vandalising the Tennis Terranora clubhouse on Sunday. Picture: Supplied.

VANDALS who targeted a community tennis club could be heard laughing on CCTV footage as they smashed the club’s glass doors.

Security footage from Tennis Terranora showed six people drive into the carpark at 11.06pm on Sunday and walk to the park bench.

Tennis Terranora president Rob Nienhuis said about 40 minutes later three men walked to the clubhouse and tried to kick the glass door in.

“They had a lot to drink because they left lots of beer cans and bottles lying around,” Mr Nienhuis said.

“Two covered their heads with t-shirts, the other one was wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses.

“After they tried to kick the door in, they went into the ladies toilets and kicked the glass louvres and smashed them.

“They came back out, walked back to glass doors, picked up rocks and threw a heap at the glass doors.

“I listened to the audio of the CCTV footage and they just did it for a lark, they were just laughing the whole time.”

It’s not the first time the club has been targeted by vandals.

In 2017 the Henry Lawson Drive centre was almost completely destroyed by a fire which police confirmed was deliberately lit after a robbery.

Mr Nienhuis said portable toilets on the grounds were targeted by “hooligans” who burnt them to the ground about 12 month ago.

He said the club was undeterred and determined to “keep going”.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs confirmed the incident and said there was an active investigation underway.

Insp Arthurs said police were working with the Tennis Terranora to review copies of the CCTV footage.

“The park bench pergola signs were tagged, or graffitied, police have an active investigation and working with the club to gain copies of the CCTV footage and to check the tags on our database,” Insp Arthurs said.