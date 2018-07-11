Vandals put boats in danger

HELPING HAND: Ensuring safety at the annual Mullum to Brunswick Paddle race are Courtney Greenslade and Gary Pick along with skipper Jan Trueman.

OUR volunteers at Point Danger Marine Rescue have been kept busy over the last month. Here's a snapshot of what we've been up to:

Long-range rescue

ON JUNE 9 at 8.30pm, a long-range rescue was made by volunteer crew members of the Point Danger 30.

They towed a becalmed yacht with no engine and three people on board safely back to the Pump Out Jetty in the Tweed River.

The distressed vessel was 25 nautical miles southeast of Tweed River and five nautical miles off Cape Byron.

The skipper of our rescue vessel was John Murray and the crew were Gil Thomas and Courtney Greenslade.

Camera vandalised

THE Tweed Bar camera that was installed to help cover the black spot inside the northern wall of the Tweed Bar has been vandalised, with the solar panel that operates the camera smashed.

This senseless vandalism has jeopardised the radio operators' view of vessels when they are crossing the bar, which has the potential to delay a rescue.

CCTV cameras on the Tweed River have been vandalised. Contributed

The unit commander's comment is this act is stupidity at its height.

While work is under way to fix the cameras, further damage has occurred.

If a member of the public has any information, please speak to Tweed police.

Mullum2Brunz

ON MAY 27, the annual Mullum to Brunswick Paddle was held and once again it was a huge success.

Along with Marine Rescue NSW, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Maritime and NSW SES, Marine Rescue Point Danger was involved by sending rescue vessel Point Danger 20 to help make the event safe for participants.

The skipper was Jan Trueman and the crew were Courtney Greenslade and Gary Pick.

Centaur Day

MARINE Rescue Point Danger participated in the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the hospital ship Centaur.

The commemorative service was conducted by staff and pupils of Centaur Primary School at the memorial at Point Danger.

While the school choir sang a moving rendition of Into the West, Point Danger 30 spread rose petals into the sea in remembrance of lives lost on the Centaur.