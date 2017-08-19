Vandals waste no time on new police station

TAG ATTACK: State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest with some of the graffiti on the new Tweed Heads Police Station.

THE Tweed's police officers didn't even have the chance to move into their new headquarters before vandals took it upon themselves to make their mark.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the graffiti on the new Wharf St station was disappointing.

"It is disappointing,” Mr Provest said.

"I'm concerned that the level of graffiti seems to be on the increase in the Tweed.”

He said the area near his own office in Minjungbal Dr had also become a target for tagging and urged those responsible to consider the repercussions.

"I would remind people out there that there are very strict punishments,” he said.

"And it has a cost, somebody has to remove it.”

With works on the police building now finalised and the facility operational, Mr Provest warned any repeats would likely be caught on camera.

"The place has a large number of CCTV cameras now and if they persist with it I believe they'll be apprehended,” he said.

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said as the graffiti took place before the building was operational - and the space would soon be covered anyway - he was "not too concerned”.