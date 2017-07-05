Vax alert as Northern NSW flu figures jump

Northern NSW Health authorities want to reduce the number of flu hospitalisation this winter.

FLU season has arrived early on the NSW North Coast, with a steep increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases reported in recent weeks.

The North Coast Public Health Unit received 393 flu notifications in the first six months of this year, 174 of those just in June.

North Coast Public Health Unit director Paul Corben said health authorities recommend for residents to get the flu vaccine.

He said this year's flu vaccine covers the four influenza strains circulating Australia.

"Vaccination is the best protection against seasonal influenza,” Mr Corben said.

Flu vaccination is free for higher-risk groups, including pregnant women, people with certain chronic medical conditions - such as severe asthma, diabetes or heart disease - and Aboriginal people aged six months to five years, or over 15 years.

The Northern NSW Local Health District is partnering with North Coast Primary Health Network in a pilot Winter Strategy program to help doctors' clinics reduce the number of vulnerable patients from being hospitalised over the winter months.

Across the LHD 30 general practices have registered for the program.

Hospitals will work with GPs to facilitate timely admission and discharge of patients, chronic disease management appointments and timely care during winter.

For more information see the NSW Health Influenza Fact Sheet and the Pregnant Women and Influenza Page on the NSW Health Website, www.health.nsw.gov.au