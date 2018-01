Firefighters were called to a car fire in Bilambil Heights on Monday afternoon.

A CAR was destroyed by fire in Bilambil Heights yesterday afternoon.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said a crew from Banora Point Fire Station was called to the scene, on Beltana Dr.

He said the vehicle, a white Toyota Landcruiser which was parked in the driveway of a home, was well alight when they arrived.

"The car was pretty much destroyed,” he said.

He said no one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire and the cause was still being investigated.