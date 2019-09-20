'Very peculiar': Mystery over delay in drug sentencing

Two men who pleaded guilty to drug supply will face a sentencing hearing later this year.

TWO men facing drug supply charges have had their sentencing rescheduled.

Shane Campbell Douglas, 58, of Nimbin and Richard J Lumsden, 54, from South Grafton, were expected to be sentenced for cannabis supply today.

But when their case went briefly before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, their sentencing hearing was vacated.

Douglas' solicitor, Tracey Randall, and Lumsden's barrister, Ben Cochrane, did not ventilate the issues relating to the delay before the court.

But the court heard one witness in relation to the matter could not be reached on Tuesday this week as they had been caught up in a lockdown of Southern Cross University that afternoon.

Douglas and Lumsden are each expected to be sentenced for supplying an amount of cannabis between one and 25 kilograms.

They each entered guilty pleas to this charge earlier this year.

The supply is understood to have taken place at Mount Burrell in June, 2016.

Judge Julia Baly told Ms Randall the sentencing assessment report prepared for Douglas contained "something very peculiar" which she wanted to bring to her attention.

"(The report said) Mr Douglas appears to have prioritised his own needs over the rights of society to make laws," she said.

The pair's sentencing was already delayed in June, when it was previously scheduled but clashed with an ongoing, unrelated trial.

Judge Baly relisted the matter for sentencing on November 29.