‘Very sad’: Local finds dead turtle washed up on beach

A loggerhead turtle has washed up on the beach of Kingscliff on the weekend of March 21, 2021.

A Kingscliff resident says he was "very sad" to discover a dead turtle on the beach this weekend.

IJsbrand Smid was walking during the rain and wind on Sunday when he saw the turtle about 9.50am.

"When I saw it and hoped it was still alive and just resting," Mr Smid said.

"Maybe a bit injured due to the storm."

However on closer approach he realised the turtle wasn't moving and was dead.

"I thought it was very sad," he said.

A loggerhead turtle has washed up on Kingscliff beach over the weekend. Picture: Kag Xlh Dale

It's not the first time Mr Smid had seen turtles wash up on Kingscliff beach.

He said he saw one as recently as January 2020 and another smaller one earlier, believed to be a different breed.

A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman confirmed the loggerhead was washed up in front of the Kingscliff Bowls Club on Sunday.

"While there were no obvious external signs of injury or disease, the cause of death was not determined," she said.

"Tweed Shire Council coordinated the burial of the carcass on Tuesday 23 March.

"The turtle was most likely an adult male. Based on its size, it is estimated that the turtle was over 30 years of age."

A pair of thongs next to the loggerhead turtle to show the size. Photo: IJsbrand Smid

She said this wasn't the only turtle to land on Tweed Coast shores over the past week.

"During the large swells and severe weather experienced over the past week, a number of deceased turtles have washed up on beaches on the Tweed Coast, including a green turtle at Hastings Point and another, smaller Loggerhead turtle at South Kingscliff," she said.

"It is possible that more injured, exhausted or deceased turtles and other marine animals could wash up on coastal beaches in the coming days."

If you see a dead or injured sea turtle on the beach, do not touch it or attempt to put it back in the water. Contact NPWS on 13000PARKS or your local wildlife rescue group.

On the NSW North Coast between Tweed and Sandon, contact Australian Seabird Rescue on 0428 862 852.