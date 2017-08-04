Veteran left with no home after flood insurance debacle

VETERAN Bernie Fisher moved to Burringbar to recover from his stress, but the anguish he's facing dealing with his insurance company is causing serious concern.

During the floods, MrFisher's house was hit by his 30,000litre water tank and a landslip, causing him to move to Broadbeach until the property is deemed liveable again.

"We've got four months of work to do, maybe longer,” Mr Fisher said. "(The insurance company) still haven't told us. I don't know what to make of it. It's so overwhelming.”

Mr Fisher said his dealings with his insurance company had been difficult.

"I've been waiting for (an engineer) for nine weeks and (when he arrived) he said he only got the job three days ago,” he said.

"Away he went to have a cursory look and said it was all right, everything looked stable and since then stuff is still falling down.”

Mr Fisher said he wouldn't give up on getting his house back.