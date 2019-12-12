Menu
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Crime

Teenager in court over grandfather's death

by Caroline Schelle
12th Dec 2019 2:25 PM

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a 73-year-old grandfather in suburban Melbourne.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing Antonio Salaris, who died near his Kilsyth home in August 2018.

It was the first time the teen - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been in custody.

The court was told there was CTV footage available in the case, and also forensic evidence, including DNA, that needed to be analysed.

The boy will appear in court for a committal mention in April.

