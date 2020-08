A woman has been charged over the death of an infant at last month.

A woman has been charged over the death of an infant at Southbank in inner Melbourne.

The 35-year-old woman was charged with one count of child homicide today, following the baby's death last month.

Police were called to a property in Kavanagh Street on July 18 after the baby was found unresponsive about 7.20am.

The woman has been bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court next Wednesday.

