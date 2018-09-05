Victim 'should buy a lotto ticket' after van slams into tree

A MEAT delivery driver has made a lucky escape from a car crash after a serendipitous rescue by passing emergency services.

The male driver was travelling along Tyalgum Rd about midday yesterday when his Sunnyside Meats delivery van crashed around 200m from the Hare Krishna farm at Eungella, west of Murwillumbah.

While the driver was able to escape the vehicle mostly unharmed, it was the quick and fortuitous arrival of two NSW Volunteer Rescue Association squad members who were working nearby that ensured his safety and that of passing traffic.

But, in a case of even greater luck, NSW Ambulance paramedics conducting a training session on a nearby property heard the crash and immediately dashed to the scene to assist.

Tweed District Rescue Squad spokesperson Drew Carr said the squad's captain and president happened to stumble across the crash within minutes of it happening and quickly jumped into action.

"It's quite crazy that our captain and president, who are some of the most experienced volunteers in our squad, we're so close by,” Mr Carr said.

"The Ambos use (a nearby) property for four-wheel drive training. They heard the impact (of the crash), that's how close to the scene they were.

"It was lucky that a couple of experienced operators were there until the ambulance arrived.”

The driver's employer, Sunnyside Meats, posted on social media today thanking everyone for their well wishes.

Sunnyside Meats thank customers for their well wishes after a driver was involved in a car crash. Contributed

"Just to let everyone know that our driver yesterday involved in the crash is ok,” the post said.

"Our ute is no more but we are in the process of getting a brand new one for our online delivery service.

"Thanks everyone for their phone calls and messages of concern and support.”

Mr Carr said the driver, who was transported to hospital for further assessment, was "lucky” to have not been seriously injured during the crash.

"You can see the impact on the tree (in the photo) that all the bark was ripped off,” Mr Carr said.

"He should be buying a lotto ticket that's for sure.”

The Tweed District Rescue Squad is currently recruiting for operational and non-operational volunteers. For more information, email tweedrescue@gmail.com.