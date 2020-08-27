Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria hit by third deadliest day

27th Aug 2020 8:44 AM


Victoria has marked its second deadliest day since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic with 24 new fatalities overnight.
Victoria has recorded another huge spike in COVID-19 deaths, with 23 more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. 

This makes it the state's third deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Health authorities also announced 113 new virus cases, which is a noticeable decrease on yesterday's 149 infections.

It comes after the state recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 fatalities confirmed on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has copped major criticism for his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, with the state's top doctors likening it to witnessing a "slow car crash".

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fisherman’s wild underwater ride with ‘monster’ catch

        Premium Content Fisherman’s wild underwater ride with ‘monster’ catch

        Health A “monster” catch from Gold Coast waters has taken a fisherman for a 50m underwater ride. CHECK OUT THE FISH

        Answers demanded on Schoolies as calls grow to axe event

        Premium Content Answers demanded on Schoolies as calls grow to axe event

        News Bookings are still being taken for Schoolies by some accommodation providers

        Pete Evans linked to plans for 'major rural landshare'

        Premium Content Pete Evans linked to plans for 'major rural landshare'

        Council News Project involves Aboriginal elders and controversial celebrity chef

        Man wields sledgehammer and knife in ice-fuelled fight

        Premium Content Man wields sledgehammer and knife in ice-fuelled fight

        Crime TRIPLE-0 operator comforts 8-year-old during horrifying fight