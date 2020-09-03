Menu
Victoria records 113 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
3rd Sep 2020 9:16 AM

 

 

Victoria has recorded 113 new infections on Thursday.

The Health Department also confirmed 15 more deaths, taking the state's death toll to 591.

It comes after top-secret leaked documents revealed Melbourne's dreaded stage four lockdown would continue for another two weeks after September 13.

Seen by the Herald Sun, a preliminary draft of the city's lockdown exit road map showed once current restrictions ended residents would be able to exercise for two hours a day, split up into two sessions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce a road map out of harsh restrictions on Sunday. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
It showed the government was also thinking of allowing single people and single parents the right to have a nominated visitor at home.

But the 8pm-5am curfew would stay in place for a further two weeks, as would the restrictions on businesses.

Once that fortnight is up, on September 28, people would be allowed to socialise outdoors with five people from a maximum of two households, as well as a phased reopening of schools.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later today.

