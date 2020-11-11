Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records 12th virus-free day

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Nov 2020 8:40 AM

 

Victoria has recorded its 12th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

There is just one case with an unknown source and four active cases across the state.

It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews offered hope to Victorians they can expect clarity on an outline for the rest of the year - to be announced later this month.

"Because so much has been given by so many for so long, on Sunday we were able to remove the 25km rule and the ring of steel, see hospitality venues take a big step forward closer to a COVID normal," Mr Andrews told parliament on Tuesday.

"We were also able to foreshadow that there will be further announcements made - subject to the epidemiology of the intervening period - there will be further changes made on November 22.

"We hope to be able to take further steps and outline what the rest of this year - that is the time between November 22 and a COVID-normal Christmas we've all worked hard to make possible - we'll have more to say about what that looks like."

From 11.59pm on November 22, Victorians can also look forward to having household gatherings of 10 and outdoor gatherings of 50.

Large sporting venues would also be able to be at 25 per cent capacity, while weddings would grow to 100 people and the same limit would apply at funerals.

Originally published as Victoria records 12th virus-free day

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        Premium Content Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        News It’s going to be a very different Christmas and New Year, but we need to keep each other safe.

        ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        Premium Content ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        News Advance Australia Fair: Gladys Berejiklian calls for change to anthem lyrics

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Electoral boundary changes could swing Ballina, Lismore

        Premium Content Electoral boundary changes could swing Ballina, Lismore

        News Residents in several towns will be voting in different electorates