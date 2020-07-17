Victorian busted sneaking into Qld on third border crossing

Police say a Victorian fined at the Queensland border had been refused entry into Queensland twice previously.

The Victorian man, 27, was fined at the border at Texas after allegedly claiming not to have been in Victoria within 14 days.

"Police intercepted his vehicle at a state border control checkpoint on Inglewood Texas Road around 3.30pm on Thursday," police said in a statement.

"Officers will allege the man, who had been refused entry to Queensland twice previously, had been in Melbourne after receiving information from Victoria Police.

"The man was fined $4,003 for having untrue information on his border declaration and failing to comply with the Covid-19 Border Direction. He was refused entry to Queensland."

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said police 10 fines had been issued for providing untrue information including the Victoria man who attempted to drive into Queensland at the Texas border.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski pictured addressing the media regarding the latest in Covid-19 compliance. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the 700m border wall was required at Coolangatta because of people complaining about others crossing the border unlawfully.

He used an example of six Victorian people who came up and crossed into Queensland about 10 days ago.

"They attempted to enter on the M1," he said.

Six Victorian travellers in this mini-van were fined $4,000 each after attempting to enter Queensland with false border declarations. Picture Queensland Police Media

"It was determined they had come from a hot spot.

"They were subsequently refused entrance into Queensland.

"They then drove to the Tweed and we will allege they then crossed the border on foot where we found a number of them in a licensed venue.

"We issued $24,000 worth of fines to those people. It just shows if we are not scrutinising vehicles and not scrutinising our border areas, even where people can walk across, these are the kinds of things that can happen."

Originally published as Victorian busted sneaking into Qld on third border crossing attempt