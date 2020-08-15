Victorian COVID-19 death toll drops

Another four Victorians have died as the state records 303 new COVID-19 cases.

It's a decrease from the 372 new infections the state recorded on Friday, and one of the lowest daily death tolls in previous weeks.

#Covid19VicData for 15 August 2020.

303 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. Sadly, there have been 4 deaths.

More detail will be provided this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/78ao8VsDy5 — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 14, 2020

It comes after Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the stage 4 lockdowns had seen the state turn a corner in controlling the devastating second wave.

Concerns remain about regional Victoria after Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo all record new virus infections.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to address the media later on Saturday today to provide more information.

