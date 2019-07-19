Victory is a must for luckless Seagulls

BELIEF: Tweed will be hoping for a performance like the one they had against the East Tigers back in May.

DESPITE five consecutive losses, the Tweed Seagulls remain positive ahead this weekend's Intrust Super Cup clash against Central Queensland Capras.

Narrow defeats, disappointing performances and and a mounting injury toll have all contributed to a month and a half the Tweed faithful would prefer to forget.

The Seagulls will look to get their season back on track when they take on the Capras on Saturday in the Central Queensland town of Ilfracombe s part of the Queensland Rugby League's Country Round.

The seventh-placed Seagulls are desperate for a win, with a spot in this year's finals series still not guaranteed.

The Tweed side will start favourites against the bottom-placed Capras, and coach Ben Woolf said his players were keen to turn things around after last week's frustrating 42-6 loss to Burleigh.

"The team were very disappointed but we are looking forward to getting back out there this week,” he said.

"It has been a tough run, but we have had positive games as well.

"We really need consistency throughout the game this week to get the win.”

Despite being a home game for the Tweed side, Wayne Taylor Oval in Ilfracombe is a 1230km drive from the Piggabeen Sports Complex.

Woolf however rejected concerns the marathon trip would have an impact in the game.

"Both teams have to travel a fair distance this week so we aren't expecting that to impact the result,” he said.

Kick-off for the Seagulls' clash against the Capras will be at 6pm on Saturday.

Intrust Super Cup Ladder

1. Sunshine Coast 32

2. Burleigh 28

3. Wynnum 26

4. Townsville 24

5. Norths 22

6. Easts 20

7. Tweed 18

8. Redcliffe 16

9. Ipswich 14

10. Mackay 12

11. Souths Logan 9

12. Northern Pride 8

13. PNG 6

14. Central Queensland 3