'HOLY SH**': Humpback hooked by boy on fishing trip

A FATHER and son were left shocked after hooking a humpback whale during a fishing trip on the Tweed Coast.

Glenn Brasen and son Nicholas were fishing off the coast of Kingscliff on Saturday morning when the 11-year-old had a bite much bigger than he'd expected.

With the encounter captured on video, the Brasens and two friends initially believed they had nabbed a huge fish before the humpback breaches, appearing to be caught on two lines.

The kids' line had hooked a side fin of the humpback whale.

Mr Brasen said while previous years had seen a host of whale encounters, his regular fishing outings with Nicholas had never been quite like this one.

It was about 7am, and Mr Brasen, his son and two friends were keen for some good bites.

When two lines when off simultaneously, and Mr Brasen had suspicions it was a whale before the humpback emerged above the water.

"I had a fair inkling that it was a whale because of the pace, and because two of the lines went off at the same time," Mr Brasen said.

The whale got away soon after they broke the lines away, and while it was difficult to be sure they believed it could have been hooked on a side fin.

Nicholas and Glenn Brasen with Tyler Bryce, with a much smaller - but still impressive - catch during the fishing trip where they hooked a humpback whale off the Kingscliff coast. contributed

Mr Brasen said while they'd seen large numbers of humpbacks as their annual migration continues, this would be one experience they wouldn't forget.

"It was amazing," Mr Brasen said.

"I think they're curious more than anything and (encounters) seem to be happening on a more regular basis."

And they didn't return home empty-handed from the trip: he said they nabbed some great snapper along with a 15kg jewfish.

Nicholas' mother Megan Brasen said she was "really excited for them" to have such an encounter.