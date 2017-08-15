22°
News

'HOLY SH**': Humpback hooked by boy on fishing trip

Liana Turner
| 15th Aug 2017 9:13 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FATHER and son were left shocked after hooking a humpback whale during a fishing trip on the Tweed Coast.

Glenn Brasen and son Nicholas were fishing off the coast of Kingscliff on Saturday morning when the 11-year-old had a bite much bigger than he'd expected.

With the encounter captured on video, the Brasens and two friends initially believed they had nabbed a huge fish before the humpback breaches, appearing to be caught on two lines.

The kids' line had hooked a side fin of the humpback whale.
The kids' line had hooked a side fin of the humpback whale.

Mr Brasen said while previous years had seen a host of whale encounters, his regular fishing outings with Nicholas had never been quite like this one.

It was about 7am, and Mr Brasen, his son and two friends were keen for some good bites.

When two lines when off simultaneously, and Mr Brasen had suspicions it was a whale before the humpback emerged above the water.

"I had a fair inkling that it was a whale because of the pace, and because two of the lines went off at the same time," Mr Brasen said.

The whale got away soon after they broke the lines away, and while it was difficult to be sure they believed it could have been hooked on a side fin.

Nicholas and Glenn Brasen with Tyler Bryce, with a much smaller - but still impressive - catch during the fishing trip where they hooked a humpback whale off the Kingscliff coast.
Nicholas and Glenn Brasen with Tyler Bryce, with a much smaller - but still impressive - catch during the fishing trip where they hooked a humpback whale off the Kingscliff coast. contributed

Mr Brasen said while they'd seen large numbers of humpbacks as their annual migration continues, this would be one experience they wouldn't forget.

"It was amazing," Mr Brasen said.

"I think they're curious more than anything and (encounters) seem to be happening on a more regular basis."

And they didn't return home empty-handed from the trip: he said they nabbed some great snapper along with a 15kg jewfish.

Nicholas' mother Megan Brasen said she was "really excited for them" to have such an encounter.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  editors picks fishing offbeat

Lot 490 clearing causes concern about endangered orchid

Lot 490 clearing causes concern about endangered orchid

Our Lot 490 want to protect the endangered orchid on the Kingscliff land.

Collectors headline garden concert

ON STAGE: The Heart Collectors will headline the O'Heart Festival Garden Concert this month.

Tyalgum's own folk band will headline this garden concert

Community rallies to give Scarlett a reason to smile

Nikita Godden and daughter Scarlett. Photo: Mike Batterham

Mum has finally been able to give her little girl the good news

Wrath of the Titans: Jarryd Hayne and Neil Henry dumped

Jarryd Hayne looks on during the Gold Coast Titans training session at Robina on the Gold Coast

Hayne freed from the final year of his $1.2 million contract.

Local Partners

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Son Marty says he won't give up until Ben is found, but may have to call for the "big guns”

Council is helping to keep the water flowing in Kenya

Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program volunteer Nigel Dobson with a woman from the Siaya district of Nyanza province, western Kenya at one of the water purification stations.

Tweed's efforts provide safe water to thousands of Kenyans.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

Fully Renovated Home Offering Total Privacy, Generous Living And Stunning Tweed River Views

21 Anconia Avenue, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 2 $580,000 ...

Backing onto a nature reserve and the Tweed River this home offers an element of bush charm seldom found so close to town. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the...

A New Lifestyle Awaits with an Income Provided - Mount Nimmel Camp Ground

271 Austinville Road, Mudgeeraba 4213

Rural 10 8 10 $1,900,000

The owners of Mount Nimmel camping ground are ready to move on, providing a great opportunity for the astute buyer or a large family seeking a unique lifestyle...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking...

THE PERFECT START!

23/1 Bridgman Drive, Reedy Creek 4227

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

The low maintenance brick and tile townhouse is the perfect start for first home buyers or a great source of income for the astute investor. Situated in a well...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just four in keenly sought-after...

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

Prime Coolangatta Location

46 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $865,000 ...

Offering characteristics of a classic cottage including high ceilings and polished timber floorboards throughout this home is perfectly liveable for now but also...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly