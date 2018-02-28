VIDEO: Calls for action on higher wild dog numbers

RESIDENTS have been urged to work together to help combat a growing wild dog population across the Northern Rivers.

Duranbah resident Peter Bowkett said his wife Glenda and daughter Sophie this week captured a video of four wild dogs along the road near Duranbah Public School, while last week he was followed by a dog while on his tractor.

While the dogs primarily feed on wildlife, Mr Bowkett, who has owned cattle for the past 35 years, said there had been an increasing number of attacks on their livestock.

He said a diminished fear of humans, along with rumours some Tweed Coast residents had been feeding the dogs, was concerning and feared it was "only a matter of time” before a child was attacked.

Wild dogs spotted on main road near school: Glenda and Sophie Bowkett captured this video of wild dogs on Duranbah Rd this week.

He called for more residents to be aware of the issue. While he acknowledged some residents' concerns that the effects of 10-80 baits were "not pleasant”, he argued it was necessary as he more frequently found disembowelled newborn calves.

"They will stalk a cow that's about to calve,” he said.

"Usually a cow will walk off by itself... to calve. As soon as the calf is born, the dogs will disembowel it alive.”

He said this was distressing for the farmers and their cows.

"It's disheartening because 99 per cent of cattle producers love their animals,” he said. "We do produce beef, but we care for them.”

Murwillumbah-based George and Fuhrmann livestock manager Brent Casey said the dogs had severely impacted livestock.

"There's been a lot of attacks on calves, sheep and all sorts of livestock,” Mr Casey said.

"It's been pretty bad this year. There's a lot of people baiting regularly. Kielvale has been very bad for dogs... but it's been pretty widespread.”

He said landholders needed to work collaboratively.

"They're always going to be there. It's just a matter of people controlling them properly,” he said.

"We just need a lot more people to get on board and do a baiting program together. If everyone baited together and worked together we'd see the dog problem probably minimised.”

A calf injured in a wild dog attack. contributed

North Coast Local Land Services senior biosecurity officer Tony Heffernan said there had been a steady rise in dog numbers on the Tweed and across his district, which spanned to Evans Head in the south.

He believed a greater emphasis on preserving wildlife corridors was a contributing factor. He noted that while it was "a good thing” it had led to more shelter and more food for pest species like wild dogs. He said a collaborative effort was needed to get the population in check.

"We need people to be involved,” he said.

"It's not one section of the community out there that we need to be involved, it's the whole community.”

After reports of some residents feeding wild dogs in the Casuarina area, Mr Heffernan urged people not to approach or feed them.

"If they're in a peri-urban area and they come across a dog that isn't collared... they should not approach it,” he said.

"They should move away in a nice, quiet fashion.”

Anyone seeking baiting training from NCLLS or anyone who sees a wild dog near their property can phone 1300795299.