VIDEO: Council puts bras on display for a good cause

HEALTH MESSAGE: Mary Burns from Breastscreen North Coast and Tweed Shire Council director of corporate services Liz Collyer have urged women to have regular breast screens. Liana Turner

EVEN the male staff got on board to engineer awareness-boosting bras for the council's annual breast cancer competition.

Tweed Shire Council staff this week unveiled the creations from their third year of the initiative, which sees teams band together and decorate bras to fit a theme to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

The 2017 instalment of the competition, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October, was themed around the films which have been shot on, or inspired by, the Tweed Shire.

This year's winner, announced yesterday, was a Fern Gully inspired creation from the Natural Resources Management team, crafted entirely from natural materials, right down to the seed pod cups.

The council's corporate services director Liz Collyer, who initially spearheaded the initiative, welcomed the growing support for the competition.

"The staff have put together the most amazing display of bras,” Ms Collyer said.

"This started three years ago and every year we have a theme.

"There's been a lot of discussion, of late, in the Tweed around filming and we wanted to pick up on that along with the Tweed on Film exhibition at our museum.”

The display is inspired by Muriel's Wedding, Aquaman, Fern Gully, Pirates of the Caribbean and even one suggested film which hasn't yet been made, based on the infamous 1973 Murwillumbah bank hiest, which remains unsolved. The latter was personified in a currency-coated bra.

Ms Collyer said this year saw their first all-male bra team, from the engineering sector.

Some of the bras on display at the Tweed Shire Council administration building in Tweed Heads Liana Turner

"They don't only build bridges and roads, they also do some spectacular Victoria's Secret-inspired bras,” she said.

"(This) is a celebration of our staff at Tweed Shire Council to create awareness of breast cancer and the importance of having regular checks and to remember friends and colleagues and loved ones who have passed away with breast cancer, but also to celebrate our community.”

Council staff put together a morning tea, which they sold to colleagues and the public at the Tweed Heads office yesterday.

They repeated the affair in Murwillumbah today.

Mary Burns, from BreastScreen North Coast, said they were "really pleased” with the council's support of the cause.

"There's a lot of important research that goes on around breast cancer and this month's morning teas are a big part of contributor to that,” she said.

With 17,586 Australian women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year - 90% of them with no family background - Ms Burns urged women across the Tweed to ensure they had regular breast screens.

"One in eight of us women will get breast cancer... so it's very important people are doing their regular screening as soon as they're aged over 40,” she said.

Tweed Shire Council GM Troy Green said it was fantastic to see staff band together for such a good cause.

"It's great to see them support a cause that affects us all in some way,” Mr Green said.

"Many of us have had wives, daughters or grandmothers that have been directly affected by this disease and for the staff to be able to do this in their own time... it's something I'm proud of.”