Menu
Login
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
Offbeat

VIDEO: Driver collects ticket machine instead of a ticket

Alexia Austin
by
24th Apr 2019 9:34 AM

EVERYONE has had a moment where, misjudging the drive-in, they have found themselves too close or too far away from a parking ticket dispenser.

However, when this unlucky duo entered the Grand Central car park at the start of the month, they managed to collect the ticket machine instead of the ticket.

Unfortunately for them, the incident was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle behind and posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia - the video receiving more than 170,000 views in four days. 

"I hate leaning out to grab the ticket but this is a bit much," the post read.

Many in the comments were quick to point out the irony of an advert displayed to the left of the entrance, which read You Can't Unsee This. 

It appears the driver was left unscathed, although the same can't be said for the ticket dispenser.

dashcam editors picks grand central parking
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

    McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

    Politics SUSTAINABLE Australia Party member Ronald McDonald will be the name on top of the list as voters head to the polls to vote for the seat of Richmond

    • 24th Apr 2019 1:01 PM
    Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed

    Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed

    Offbeat The popular drink is now available on tap in Murwillumbah.

    Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

    Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

    Health CEO says Tweed Heads will retain health services at hospital site.

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    News Twin Towns raises $25,000 for flood appeal.