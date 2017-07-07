VIDEO: Generation Next shines at NAIDOC week

THE presence of the next generation of Tweed's indigenous community could be felt at Chris Cunningham Park on Friday as five traditional dance ceremonies took place before a 600-strong crowd to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

NAIDOC Week ceremonies are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Eager to follow in her elder's footsteps, Yaimee Currie, 17 said it was vital for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to support and be involved in NAIDOC Week.

"It's important for young people to go because we have the responsibility of being the next generation to carry on our traditions," Miss Currie said.

"We are the legacy."

As part of the week-long NAIDOC celebrations which started on Sunday, the indigenous and non-indigenous community gathered at job provider Nortec's Tweed Heads South office on Monday for the launch of the NAIDOC Week Pop Up Art Gallery.

Nortec's Louise Togo and Cassie Stanley created the pop-up gallery display, which celebrates the history and culture of Tweed's Indigenous community, through painting, drawing and jewellery.

Nortec services a live caseload of some 4500 indigenous Australians.

NAIDOC celebrations: Traditional dancers perform at Chris Cunningham Park, Tweed Heads South, on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Nortec Indigenous Liaison Manager Simone Nelson said the gallery showcased the work of about 15, mostly local, indigenous artists.

Ms Nelson said Nortec were the only job provider with an indigenous work advisory team in place and were committed to assisting and celebrating the indigenous community, highlighted by the gallery.

"It shows the community we are very genuine, and it's about building Aboriginal awareness and capabilities of our non-Aboriginal staff as well," Ms Nelson said.

"It's also about making connections, we have a very transient Aboriginal community population that we service, so being able to connect community in this type of way is also really important.

"This is big for the Tweed, so hopefully it can spawn other services to do it as well and not just Nortec."