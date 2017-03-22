VIDEO: "Please help us find our boy"

Bruce Thompson today told media in Brisbane his son was close with his family.

THE parents of missing childcare worker Samuel Thompson made an emotional public appeal today calling on the community to come forward with any information that may lead to finding their missing son.

Over 40 detectives including the homicide investigations squad are still searching for 22-year-old, who Queensland police today stressed disappeared in "suspicious circumstances".

Mr Thompson's distinct orange 2016 model Ford Mustang, bearing the customised number plates SAMMO, was found at the coastal Northern NSW village of Wooyung, on March 9.

Samuel Thompson's car was found dumped near Pottsville, NSW.

Father Bruce Thompson told media today he saw his son five days prior to his disappearance and since, his many friends have paid tribute to the young man's "generous, thoughtful and loyal" character.

"He has a special affinity with children and they loved him," Mr Thompson said.

"Very few people, adult or child, could resist his charm and smile.

"He always had a big smile on his face. He was a lover not a fighter.

"It (the disappearance) is really is totally out of character for Sam.

"Someone knows where Sam is. Please help us find our boy."

Samuel Thompson during a recent trip to Venice. Police fear he may have been murdered. Contributed

The former state level hockey player, was last seen leaving his Albion northern city suburbs apartment in the Mustang about 9am on Tuesday, March 7.

About 10am that day, his bright orange Mustang was captured on a motorcyclist's dash cam, travelling northbound on Sandgate Rd past Nundah.

Missing man mustang: Missing man mustang

Police revealed for the first time today a white Chrysler 300 was captured on CCTV following Mr Thompson's Ford Mustang in Bald Hills.

About 1pm, his Mustang was at a carpark at the Deep Water Bend Reserve at Bald Hills, Qld, where it remained until around midnight.

Chrysler follows Mustang: Chrysler follows Mustang

About 8.30pm the next day on Wednesday, March 8, his car was seen 166km south at Wooyung in Northern NSW.

The car was found abandoned and with its windows down on Tweed Coast Rd the following morning.

Detectives, the SES and Water Police, conducted a ground search of the reserve, however nothing was found.

A map tracing Qld sightings and the discovery of missing man Samuel Thompson's Holden Mustang at Wooyung, Northern NSW. Contributed

Their priority is piecing together Mr Thompson's movements, and those of his car, in the lead-up to its discovery.

Mr Thompson was the victim of an unsolved robbery in Brisbane last September, in which the Mustang was stolen. Police are investigating whether his disappearance is linked.

Qld Police Detective Inspector Tim Trezie told media at a press conference earlier this month, the circumstances of Mr Thompson's disappearance were "quite concerning in that he's just vanished off the face of the earth."

"He certainly wasn't in any trouble that we're aware of. As to his connections with unsavoury types, we're still looking into that.

"Sam's disappearance is totally out of character and we now suspect foul play is involved. It's of grave distress to the family."

Today, Mr Thompson urged his son to return home.

"Sam ... if you can hear this, please call us or one of your friends," he said.

Samuel Thompson was robbed of luxury items last September. Contributed



"We love you and we're really worried sick.

"If there's a problem you're running from there's nothing we can't work out."

He has not used social media or accessed his bank accounts.

He is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, bald with a black beard, a slim build and brown eyes. He is also known to always be wearing a cap.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000