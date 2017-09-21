VIDEO: Kingy students' powerful message goes viral

Byron Bay's One Vision Productions recently teamed up with Kingscliff High School students to produce a powerful music video clip.

IT'S a powerful message, and it's gone viral.

Kingscliff High School students recently worked with Byron Bay-based One Vision Productions to create a powerful music video, Standing as One.

The clip was posted online just two days ago and had already been viewed more than 40,000 times on a range of social media platforms.

It explores the void between the world of the Dreamtime and modern, consumerist societies.

Standing as One was a collaboration between the not-for-profit multimedia company and selected Indigenous Kingscliff High School students.

One Vision Productions founding director Mark Robertson welcomed the success of the clip.

"The youth we worked with had loads of personality, they talked about their concerns with what has been going on in the world,” Mr Robertson said.

"They felt there was so many real issues not being addressed and saw the the contrast between the old ways and modern times.”

Mr Robertson said the experience have the students a great opportunity to begin a conversation for real cultural change.

"This clip is a testament, that when youth are empowered to have a voice, the strength of perception of our next generation is highlighted,” Mr Robertson said.

"The success of this video will empower these young people and give them so much confidence.

"They will realise the impact they can have as future leaders.”