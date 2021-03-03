Video: Monster 4.5m croc caught in Darwin Harbour

A MONSTER 4.5m crocodile has been removed in the Darwin Harbour and rangers say the 500kg beast is their biggest catch yet this year.

NT Parks and Wildlife's crocodile management team removed the massive saltie from a trap at West Arm this morning.

Ranger Tom Nichols said the croc was believed to be the same big croc residents around Mandorah have reported sightings of this year.

A large crocodile has been caught at West Arm, Darwin Harbour by the Crocodile Management Team. Photograph: Che Chorley



He said rangers also caught a 3.8m croc in the same trap on Saturday.

"It's 4.5m long, quite fat and has a bit of his tail missing, so it's a large animal and we had to tie him alongside the boat because he's too heavy," he said.

"He's got some scars on him and he's jaws bust up a bit. Being an animal of that size he's probably had a few fights in his life.

"This is one of those years we've had a large number of 3m plus crocodiles, especially in the Gun Point area where people have been swimming."

A large crocodile has been caught at West Arm, Darwin Harbour by the Crocodile Management Team. Tommy Nichols stands with the crocodile before it is relocated to a croc farm. Photograph: Che Chorley

"We've taken two large animals out of there, one 3.52m and the other one was 3.6m."

"At the moment we're up to 50 crocodiles for the year so far."

He said rangers have also found croc nests in unusual areas, including one near Durack and one near the old dump.

The croc will be relocated to a croc farm in Noonamah.

