VIDEO: New van a coup for rescue squad

BIG HELP: Drew Carr from the Tweed District Rescue Squad displays some equipment on their new vehicle, after the unveiling it at Frizelles Sunshine Hyundai in Tweed Heads South. Scott Davis

THEY'RE the kind of people you hope you'll never need.

But for most people involved in a serious incident on the Tweed, they will be there to help.

Tweed District Rescue Squad recently unveiled their newest vehicle, the first to be added to the group in about 11 years.

Secretary and public officer Drew Carr said it was "really exciting” for them to have the new vehicle, worth about $75,000 including the fitout - not including their tools - available to their volunteer crews.

From road crashes to fallen hikers, he said the vehicle would help them to provide the best rescue service possible to the Tweed's communities.

The vehicle boasts everything from vertical rescue gear, hydraulics and more - all easily accessible on lightweight rollers.

"A lot of thought and design has gone into it and a lot of support from the community,” Mr Carr said.

While the Tweed Shire Council gifts about $30,000 to the group each year, Mr Carr said big help had also come from Frizelles Sunshine Hyundai in the cost-price vehicle, Solo Waste in about $17,000 worth of fit-out works and Whelan Signs along with Fleet Signal Solutions.

He said priorities of the new, state-of-the-art van were keeping the weight down, moving toward newer technology with emergency sirens and warning systems and decreasing the dependence on petrol- powered equipment such as hydraulic tools and generators.

"We've kind of future-proofed this van for newer technologies,” Mr Carr said.

Contributors to the Brand new rescue vehicle for the Tweed branch of the Volunteer Rescue Association, pose for a photo in front of the rescue vehicle at Frizelle Sunshine Automotive, after its unveiling. Scott Davis

"We'd like to make a special thanks to Solo Waste, Wayne and the boys did a full fitout of the van, custom designed and engineered all in-house at solo and it was all donated.

"We're truly grateful for all the work (they) have done. It's made our job so much easier and it does make a difference out in the field.”

Councillor Reece Byrnes said the council was "very proud” to support the squad each year.