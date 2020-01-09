Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 7:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop chase crash: Court hears lotto winner’s downward spiral

        premium_icon Cop chase crash: Court hears lotto winner’s downward spiral

        Crime The law has caught up with a Gold Coast man who crashed his car while trying to speed away from police in Tweed Heads last year

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.

        Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

        premium_icon Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

        Crime Police charge man after alleged sex act near young girl.

        Missing teens cold case squad make unrelated arrest

        premium_icon Missing teens cold case squad make unrelated arrest

        Crime Detectives investigating missing teens arrest man in unrelated case.