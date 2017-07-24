VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Why I said breastfeeding in public is illegal

REVELLERS lined up in droves at the Glitoris body art tent on Saturday as the 'Disco Boobs' glitter trend took off on day two of the 2017 Splendour in the Grass music festival at North Byron Bay.

Glitoris founder Grace Richard said festival organisers had to clarify their policy around nudity in response to the bold fashion statement, where glitter is painted onto bare chests.

"It's all about the nipple, it has to be covered up with tape or a lace or mesh top has to be worn over the top (of the design)," she said.

Ms Richard said she was happy to adhere to festival policy and that the body art had stirred debate around feminism.

"I think this is causing an interesting debate," she said.

Glitoris tent at Splendour in the Grass, 2017.

"Men had their nipples liberated in the 1940s, before that they had to wear swimmers that covered up their nipples.

"Now we're going to see a push to free the nipple because women want to express themselves in a safe and fun way."

For Melbourne woman Samantha Olsen, 21, (featured in the video) the design, applied by professional make-up artist Dylan Kirkhope was a "liberating" fashion statement.

Sydney woman Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the design was "empowering" and allowed her to "express control over her own body".

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

"It's a nipple, it's nothing to be scared of. To regulate it and hide it, it makes it shameful and taboo."

Glitoris was formed four years ago in Tasmania by friends Ms Richards, Ali Gay and Victoria May and has travelled to 40 festivals this year, including Mardis Gras and Laneway.

"Glitoris is not about beauty, it's about people having fun, and just being able to make themselves look as awesome as they feel," Ms Richards said.

A high profile transgender woman helped to name the business, which would have otherwise been named Sparkle Debarkle.