Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Sparks fly in wild police chase

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Dec 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE footage has revealed the terrifying moment a driver sped down the Pacific Motorway losing tyres, bringing up sparks and narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The Polair vision has been released after the incident last night, which occurred between Coomera and Beenleigh.

At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police
At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police

The vision shows the driver speeding down the motorway, weaving in and out of traffic. The car eventually loses a tire and begins shooting up sparks over the road.

The grey Nissan Patrol was reported stolen from Coolangatta on December 10.

A 29-year-old Greenbank man has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, disqualified by Court Order and evasion offence.

A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police
A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police

He was expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

car chase editors picks greenbank m1 polair police chase police footage stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cabarita Beach is simply the best

        premium_icon Cabarita Beach is simply the best

        News Tweed’s Cabarita Beach has been named Australia’s best beach for 2020

        Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

        premium_icon Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

        News Tefrigerated truck crash causes chaos as heat swelters over highway.

        Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

        premium_icon Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

        Crime A male charged with the murder of Jack Beasley faces court.

        Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

        premium_icon Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

        Crime Police ‘shocked’ by alleged stabbing death of 17-year-old