VIDEO: The story of Murwillumbah, bottled up

Ginger and lemonade bottles made in Murwillumbah almost a 100 years ago.

A LITTLE bit of Tweed manufacturing history will be on show at the annual Antiques and Collectables Exhibition and Trading Fair, when it's held on August 5 at Murwillumbah.

The event is in its 27th year and will raise funds for Tweed Palliative Support's end-of-life hospice at Dulguigan and feature collectors from as far as Victoria.

Antiques & Collectables Exhibition & Trading Fair organiser, Trevor Brooks. Alina Rylko

Professional antique traders as well as local residents are encouraged to attend the one-day event, where a valuer will be present.

Organiser Trevor Brooks will display several stone and glass bottles from collections of hundreds of bottles made almost a hundred years ago at a Murwillumbah warehouse.

The history of Skinner Lowes and Co bottling company. Alina Rylko

"I've just always been interested in manufacturing in Murwillumbah and the history which goes with the bottles,” Mr Brooks said.

"In the early 1920s, the Skinner, Lowes and Co bottling company, Murwillumbah, pioneered river boat trade in the region, before the advent of road transport.”

Glassware to be exhibited at the upcoming Antiques and Collectables Exhibition and Trading Fair. Alina Rylko

The passionate collector from Stokers Siding knows a great deal about the region's history through his hobby, and won't be selling the bottles.

However, American brand fuel canisters, stoneware kettles, jugs and other kitchen equipment, will be up for sale.

Doors open 8.30am to 3pm. Details, Trevor Brooks: 0439 779 577.