Parenting

Video: Couple's wild driveway gender reveal

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH
4th Oct 2019 10:42 AM
EXPECTANT parents Jamie Walker and Erin Kemp told their families coloured balloons or cake wouldn't cut it - but they never expected to learn the gender of their baby through a burnout.

The couple were delighted to find out they were going to be welcoming a little girl after pink clouds of smoke filled the air during their surprise gender reveal on Sunday.

The striking display took place in the driveway of Mr Walker's mother's Tasmanian home.

Zanda, 8, with mum Erin Kemp and her partner Jamie Walker of Howrah in the driveway where the gender of their baby was revealed. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Zanda, 8, with mum Erin Kemp and her partner Jamie Walker of Howrah in the driveway where the gender of their baby was revealed. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

 

The tyres were custom-made to produce pink smoke. Picture: ELAINE AND ZOE WALKER
The tyres were custom-made to produce pink smoke. Picture: ELAINE AND ZOE WALKER

 

Mr Walker, Ms Kemp and Ms Kemp's eight-year-old son Zanda were unaware of what was happening until the revving started.

"We'd been watching a lot of gender reveals online and my mum got really excited, so we let her go for it," Mr Walker said.

"We were blindfolded and walked out the door holding hands. As soon as the car started to rev we were told to rip off our masks.

"It was a picture perfect moment. We were over the moon, we wanted a little girl from day one."

The couple's bundle of joy is due on Australia Day.

Mr Walker's mother Elaine and sister Zoe kept the baby's gender a secret for 10 weeks while the tyres were custom-made.

They even checked their plans over with a police officer, who told them it was legal if it was on private property.

Family friend Kane Westbury turned the wild idea into a reality using his Holden ute.

Mr Walker, who is a car enthusiasts and photographer, said it was a tricky manoeuvre given the size of the driveway.

"I've already received a couple of inboxes on my photography page from people asking for some advice on how to do the exact same gender reveal," Mr Walker said.

"He burnt through half the thread in seven to 10 seconds. The whole driveway was full of pink rubber and pink powder.

"It took us about an hour to clean with industrial degreaser and a jet washer."

