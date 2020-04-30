Fans vent frustrations at MasterChef

MasterChef contestant Laura Sharrad's deep and unwavering love of pasta has become a source of frustration for fans watching this season of the hit cooking show.

Three weeks into the competition, viewers can't help but notice that time and again, South Australian chef Sharrad, 24, falls back on her old favourite, whipping up yet another pasta dish for the judges.

What's driving people even more mad: So far in this cutthroat comp, Sharrad hasn't been called out by the judges for her repetitive cooking. Some have even questioned whether she's enjoying favourable treatment from judge Jock Zonfrillo, given they used to work together.

MasterChef contestant Laura loves a good pasta.



And pasta is certainly Laura's specialty - after working for Jock, she opened up her own pasta restaurant, Nido Bar and Pasta, with her husband.

Melissa, Andy and especially Jock may not mind the plethora of pasta dishes Laura's serving up, but it's become quite the talking point for viewers:

Laura's love of pasta isn't the only sticking point for MasterChef fans this season. One of the franchise's success stories, Poh Ying Leow, has scored a lot of airtime in the early episodes of the season - as some other contestants are barely seen.

Latest evictee Harry Foster acknowledged his lack of airtime in an interview after his eviction this week and suggested that people "want to see less of Poh and more of some of the other guys that haven't featured yet".

MasterChef continues 7:30pm Thursday on Ten.

Originally published as Viewers' biggest MasterChef frustration

me when I find out that Laura is making ANOTHER pasta dish #masterchefau pic.twitter.com/KI0FsZ5VJg — Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) April 29, 2020

Judges: Today’s challenge is to make a Sunday roast

Laura: Today I’m gonna make pasta

Jock: #masterchefau pic.twitter.com/YFu2H2WosD — Chris Silvini (@ChrisSilvini) April 29, 2020

Laura getting into top 4 really speaks Jocks influence on #MasterChefAU. The girl made Gnoochi and he’s acting like she catered the last supper. — deadplant15 (@deadplant15) April 29, 2020

Hey Laura, the shows called MasterChef not PastaChef!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #MasterChefAU — becca (@bvrcoe) April 29, 2020

masterchef is forcing me to hate laura, not because of who she is as a person, but because the producers REFUSE to acknowledge her conflict of interest with jock #MasterChefAU — Kat (@katattackw) April 23, 2020

Laura with the pasta again is getting old. She’s a great a cook and I know she owns a pasta bar but I’m expecting more at this point #MasterChefAU — True Krys (@heartmadeofsoul) April 28, 2020

Imagine if you played a #MasterChefau drinking game where you had to take a shot every time anyone said “hibachi grill” or whenever Laura cooked pasta. You’d be off your head by the 3rd commercial break — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 29, 2020

judges: cook outside of ur comfort zone

laura: i’m cooking something from my pasta restaurant

jock: wow amazing #MasterChefAU — Michael Scott (@puntingscott) April 28, 2020

No one:

Literally no one:

Not even a soul:

Laura: iM mAkInG pAsTa#masterchefau — Basic Masterchef Quotes (@BasicMasterchef) April 27, 2020