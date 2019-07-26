Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Viewers horrified: ‘This can’t be real’

by Nick Bond
26th Jul 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

 

AUSTRALIAN Survivor fans were left horrified during last night's episode by contestant Ross Clarke-Jones' bizarre snoring.

The big wave surfer, 53, was shown enjoying a good night's sleep - at the expense of many of his fellow contestants on the "Champions" tribe, one of whom was caught on camera aiming a gun hand gesture at his sleeping teammate as his snoring rattled through the jungle:

 

Ross sleeps …
Ross sleeps …

 

… The rest of the tribe do not.
… The rest of the tribe do not.

At least returning Survivor contestant Luke Toki saw the funny side, as he, Pia Miranda and Nova Peris sat awake listening to Ross snore.

"Imagine you go on a date and think, 'He seems nice …' And then you've been seeing each other for a little while but you haven't stayed over … and then all of a sudden you go to sleep and (hear that). You'd be like, 'F**k, knew this was too good to be true!'" said Toki.

Peris said the sound was "like something out of an Alien movie" - and Survivor fans watching last night's episode seemed to agree:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even the show's host Jonathan LaPaglia weighed in, comparing the noise to a "death rattle":

 

Have some sympathy for Clarke-Jones, though, who revealed on social media as the episode aired that his "biggest fear" about appearing on Australian Survivor was "not only keeping everyone awake but showcasing my fine raw (sic) of a snore".

"#sleepapnea is a thing. I think this was the only night I got sleep," he wrote.

australian survivor 2019 australian survivor: champions vs contenders channel 10 reality tv survivor television

Top Stories

    United put seven past Robina and move up on the ladder

    premium_icon United put seven past Robina and move up on the ladder

    Soccer United's prolific goalscorers Kristy-Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik were once again on fire in front of the posts

    JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

    premium_icon JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

    News More than 80 homes are to be built at the development.

    Murwillumbah business gives generously to vital service

    Murwillumbah business gives generously to vital service

    News The business donated more than $5000.

    Titans suit up again as Seagulls aim for two in a row

    premium_icon Titans suit up again as Seagulls aim for two in a row

    Rugby League "Ash (Taylor) has been really good and fit into the systems well.”