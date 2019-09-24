GRAPHIC: Villawood detainee’s head stapled after 'assault'

Injuries a Villawood detainee allegedly sustained while being restrained and transported to hospital. Picture: News360

New video footage has shown a detainee from the Villawood Detention Centre in NSW strapped to a gurney after pleading for at least 18 months to receive medical treatment to correct injuries from a previous assault.

The detainee - who is from a persecuted minority group and unable to be returned to his home country - arrived in Australia in 2011 aged between 18 and 19 and was released on a bridging visa.

But he was put back in detention when that ran out in 2013.

A video obtained by News Corp after being taken by a fellow detainee last Thursday shows the man strapped down and surrounded by staff as he is removed from the centre and transported to hospital where he remained for two nights.

Photos provided to News Corp by his lawyer Alison Battisson also show grazes and bruises her client allegedly sustained when he was restrained by six staff before being hospitalised with heart palpitations.

Ms Battisson, who is the director principal of Human Rights for All, said her client has been asking for at least 18 months to receive medical attention for injuries from a severe assault in early 2017.

He was allegedly assaulted by fellow detainees while housed at Christmas Island.

The alleged assault was so severe he almost lost his eye, according to Ms Battisson.

Harrowing photos of Ms Battisson's client with more than a dozen staples in his head show the extent of those injuries.

As a result, he now suffers from double vision, partial deafness and hearing issues believed to be severe tinnitus which stops him from sleeping.

After making a written complaint to medical staff at Villawood, International Health and Medical Services staff visited him in his room last week.

They recommended he go to hospital as he was suffering heart palpitations.

Ms Battisson said he requested to go back to his room to collect some personal items before leaving, but was denied.

He eventually got back to his room to find it being searched and after then refusing to go to the hospital was restrained by six guards.

"(He was) instantly suspicious this had been orchestrated for a search," Ms Battisson said.

"During that period of time, he somehow sustained those injuries."

Ms Battisson said her client has missed appointments with eye-specialists due to being moved around and has lived with vision problems for more than two and half years.

He was told he had an appointment today - despite Ms Battisson being told his appointment was in November - but refused to go over concerns for his safety during recovery.

"If he has any operation on his eyes which means he can't see for a period of time which is likely... he cannot recuperate in detention," Ms Battisson said.

"I have no faith that if he was operated on he would be effectively cared for."

Ms Battisson said she would like to see the man housed in community detention during his recovery.

The Department of Home Affairs has been contacted by News Corp for comment.