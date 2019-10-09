Vinnies calling for more help for the homeless

St Vincent de Paul CEO Jack de Groot at Putney on Friday October 12th. The St Vincent de Paul CEO is a Putney local. (AAP IMAGE / Troy Snook)

INCREASED social housing across the state is being called for ahead of World Homeless Day tomorrow.

Vinnies NSW is calling for an urgent increase in social housing as more than 100,000 people in the state currently on the NSW social housing waitlist.

Jack de Groot, CEO of the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW said people have been on the list for more than 10 years. with many facing homelessness in the meantime.

“It’s self-evident that more housing will help address the chronic homelessness problem, but this isn’t translating into enough concrete action on the ground,” Mr de Groot said.

“The NSW Government has a building plan, but we need to urgently ramp that up and take major action to house our growing population. That’s why Vinnies has launched Build Homes, Build Hope, a new campaign calling on the government to build an extra 5,000 social housing properties per year for the next decade.”

The head of the NSW-branch said the country was falling behind other developed countries when it came to supporting their most vulnerable.

“Social housing accounts for only four per cent of Australian homes, whereas in the UK it’s 16 per cent, Mr de Groot said.

“We’re failing people on low incomes.

“When you take the lack of social housing in consideration with the stagnant rate of income support payments like Newstart, it’s next to impossible for people in poverty to get back on their feet.

“This is leading many people to face homelessness, a situation that is entirely preventable.”

On World Homeless Day, Vinnies is calling on NSW residents to sign its petition for more social housing.

It can be found at vinnies.org.au/socialhousing.

“We all want to make a difference when we see people sleeping rough, but sometimes it’s hard to know how.

“Here’s a tangible and immediate way to help — call on the Government to build homes and build hope for those who are facing homelessness.”