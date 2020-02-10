Vintage motel set to check out

A VINTAGE motel at the southern end of the Gold Coast is set to change hands and be demolished to make way for a planned boutique beachside subdivision.

It is understood a $10 million-plus deal has been struck and an unconditional contract exchanged for the sale of the 1960s Sunset Strip Holiday Lodge in Coolangatta.

The two-storey motel sits on a 3947sq m holding at 199-203 Boundary St, only 200m from some of the Coast's most famous surf breaks at Greenmount and Rainbow Bay.

Real estate agent-turned-developer Christie Leet of Sherpa Investments is the buyer in the yet-to-be settled deal.

Mr Leet is planning to bulldoze the motel and create a subdivision of up to 15 luxury freestanding homes on the site, which is code assessable for up to 167 apartments.

Old black and white photo of Coolangatta's Sunset Strip motel

The family-owned accommodation house - spanning two titles of 2799sq m and 1148sq m - is one of the Glitter Strip's few remaining vintage motels.

It features retro-style guesthouse rooms as well as self-contained flats and a 20m swimming pool and sun deck.

Sherpa Investments' Christie Leet.

The local landmark was taken to market last year for the first time in almost a quarter century with an asking price of $12.8 million. Knight Frank's Mark Witheriff and James Branch ran the expressions of interest campaign.

Property records show the Boundary St holding previously changed hands for $1.3 million in 1995.

Mr Leet's Sherpa Investments is currently undertaking a beachfront project at nearby Bilinga, a development which features stand-alone homes on individually titled lots similar to his plans for the Coolangatta site.

The Golden Four at Bilinga project was launched to the market late last year and is being touted as the first subdivision of beachfront land on the Gold Coast in three decades.

Subject to final development approval, civil works are due to begin in April with construction of the first homes to start in May.

Artist's impression of The Golden Four at Bilinga residential project, which is similar to the development planned for the Sunset Strip motel site at Coolangatta.

The cluster of four architect-designed, freestanding luxury homes are priced at $3.195 million, $2.995 million (sold), $1.699 million and $1.599 million.

Mr Leet said developers had traditionally focused on maximising the yield of beachfront sites on the Gold Coast by building apartments to the maximum allowable height.

"This has resulted in a massive supply of these types of apartments when many buyers still like the idea of their own home, on their own block of land without the hassle and expense of ongoing body corporate fees," he said.