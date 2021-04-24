How the Calabrian mafia grew in remote Australia

A recent alleged attempt to fly cocaine from PNG exposed the reach of the mafia in Australia, but the feared Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta has long been felt.

A recent alleged attempt to fly cocaine from PNG exposed the reach of the mafia in Australia, but the feared Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta has long been felt.

THE small twin prop Cessna had no hope.

Battling the thin mountainous air of Papua New Guinea, the aircraft crashed on take off at a small runway 30km from Port Moresby last year.

Details began to filter from across the Torres Strait, of an alleged cocaine trafficking ring that hoped to smuggle hundreds of kilos of the powder from PNG into Mareeba on behalf of a Melbourne crime gang.

And just like that, after decades of silence, allegations about the mafia once again passed through the Far North.

Australian Federal Police allege the attempted importation was the work of a Victorian syndicate with links to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta, an organised crime confederation dating back to the eighteenth century.

A light aircraft has crashed in suspicious circumstances just outside Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea and may have originated from Mareeba. Picture: Deni ToKunai via Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary

MORE NEWS

Where seized vintage guns will end up

Last bid for clues into disappearance

New search for missing Far North mum

The Far North has historical links to the 'Ndrangheta - over the past century its influence has waxed and waned, often announcing itself through a spate of violence and black market drug activity.

Former Detective and Assistant Commissioner of the NSW Police Clive Small, the man who led the team that captured Ivan Milat, has researched the rise of the Calabrian mafia in Australia and co-wrote the 2016 book Evil Life.

"There was still sufficient evidence to suggest their activities are not getting the attention they should be," Mr Small said.

His pieced together research, based on newspaper clippings and interviews carried out in hushed tones, has revealed the Far North as one of the seeding grounds for the Calabrian mafia shortly after the end of the First World War.

"They arrived in Australia in about 1918, a lot of them worked on the first farms; there were quite a lot of Calabrians in those days," Mr Small said.

"If your family joined the mafia in Calabria and you are coming to Australia then your parents or yourself would still be reporting back to the families in Calabria."

Giuseppe Parisi CREDIT: Queensland Police Museum

The 'Ndrangheta, currently the most powerful mafia in Italy and in the midst of a massive organised crimes trial in Calabria, is thought to be an offshoot of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, which translates to 'Our Thing'.

'Ndrangheta is derived from the Greek word for courage.

The group currently specialises in cocaine trafficking, and maintains links to the hyper violent cartels of Mexico and Colombia.

In the first quarter of the twentieth century, the 'Ndrangheta cells that drifted into sugar cane country from the holds of migrant ships found ideal territory for expansion.

"I think the spread was by design over a period of time," Mr Small said.

"It didn't happen over night;

"It wasn't long before the mafia was in control of the Calabrians here."

In Innisfail, the organised society of Calabrian criminals was ominously known as the Black Hand and it came to wider public attention with the shooting death of Nicola Mamome in March 1934.

The man who pulled the trigger was Giovanni Iacona - a Black Hand associate who suffered a brutal disfigurement at the hands of Mamome, and thugs Giuseppe Parisi and Giuseppe Bueti.

He had sought revenge and gunned down Iacona in the street.

The 1930s were marked by racketeering, reprisals and violence on a scale not seen in the Cassowary Coast since.

It would be decades until the Calabrian crime syndicate was again noticed, this time in the Tablelands.

Murdered Julatten couple Grayuyda Maria Clarke and William Paul Clarke.

Mr Smith said the code of silence that had marked the 'Ndrangheta still ran strong in families touched by the organisation.

"There's was a very different kind of life; they kept very much to themselves," he said.

"It was still very ancient in character in the 1970s and 1980s."

The murder of Detective John Connor in 1978 triggered an investigation into the local cannabis industry and its connections to organised crime families in the NSW Riverina.

In barely a decade the Calabrians had dominated the bulk of cannabis growing and distribution for Sydney and Melbourne.

The grisly 1981 murders of William Paul Clarke and his wife Grayuyda Maria left no doubt that the 'Ndrangheta was operating again in the Far North.

After an extended covert patrol in the region called Operation Trek, Detectives Jim Slade and Ian Jameison submitted the Slade Report, which revealed the extensive ties between the Tablelands and southern crime families.

Former det sgt Jim Slade in 1996.

The report did not sit well with senior police or the State Government.

In 1987 the former assistant police commissioner Mr Graeme Parker called the 1984 operation that was undertaken with help from Cairns, Atherton and Mareeba CIB, a "disaster."

Mr Parker hosed down the report and said Mr Slade's chief informant as "unstable and unreliable."

"For all the resources put into (Operation Trek), there was nothing at all that came out of it.''

He was wrong. The report's suppression would be one of the steps leading to the Fitzgerald Inquiry, in which he was implicated, and the implosion of the Bjelke-Petersen government.

Originally published as Violence and silence: How the Calabrian mafia grew in FNQ