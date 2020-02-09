Menu
Emergency medical services were forced to shut down in a Far North indigenous following a return of violent rock attacks on nurses.
Violent rock attacks shut down community medical service

by Chris Calcino
9th Feb 2020 2:24 PM
EMERGENCY medical services were forced to shut down in a Far North indigenous following a return of violent rock attacks on nurses.

The Gurriny Yealamucka Health Service Aboriginal Corporation issued a statement on social media alerting residents to the shutdown.

Rock attacks on nurse vehicles have become a serious problem in Yarrabah.
Rock attacks on nurse vehicles have become a serious problem in Yarrabah.

It said Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service CEO Clare Douglas had shut the accident and emergency department and the renal dialysis department at Yarrabah for the weekend.

"Ms Douglas has advised that the pulling of all Cairns Hospital services is due to a rock throwing incident last night at the nursing staff vehicle," it said.

"If you are sick and need health services, please dial 000.

"Gurriny's CEO, Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council CEO and the OIC (officer in charge at) Yarrabah Police are in contact with Ms Douglas about the impact on community due to this decision and will keep the community updated if there are any changes to the services throughout this weekend."

The shutdown had been planned to last from Friday night until Monday, although an updated schedule said services had resumed on Sunday morning.

Dialysis patients who normally visited the clinic on a Saturday were to be picked up and taken to Cairns by bus for treatment.

A similar situation unfolded late last year when Yarrabah health workers were forced to enter town under police escort after being pelted with rocks and fishing sinkers.

