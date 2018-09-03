Violent thugs attack and rob victim in Tweed Heads park

Police are searching for a group of men after a violent robbery in Tweed Heads.

POLICE are searching for a group of violent thugs after they robbed a young man in Tweed heads over the weekend.

Police said about 9pm on Friday, a 23-year-old man was walking through Jack Chard Park in Enid Street, Tweed Heads, when he was approached by a group of men.

The men allegedly punched the victim several times before they demanded the victim give them his headphones.

The victim then ran from the area and visited the Tweed Heads Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.