Virgin Australia hostie tests positive to virus

Virgin Australia says one of its employees is in isolation and receiving medical care after testing positive to coronavirus. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

Virgin Australia says one of its employees is in isolation and receiving medical care after testing positive to coronavirus. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

A Virgin Australia cabin crew member is in isolation after testing positive to coronavirus.

The airline said it was working with health authorities who may contact any guests considered at risk of contracting the virus.

"We can confirm that one of our cabin crew has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation and receiving the appropriate medical treatment," Virgin Australia said in a statement to news.com.au.

Virgin Australia says one of its employees is in isolation and receiving medical care after testing positive to coronavirus. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

"We have begun the process of determining the contacts of the team member during the time they would likely have been infectious and will be checking in on them regularly to check on their health.

"We are working closely with the relevant health departments to notify any guest who may be considered at risk of contracting the virus. Please note, these guests will be contacted directly by the relevant health department who will provide further information."

Virgin Australia said it was in regular contact with all its staff to offer the latest information about the virus and proper hygiene practices and cleaning.

The diagnosis comes as Virgin Australia announced an innovative new cleaning chemical would be used on its planes, lounges and clubs to help protect passengers against the spread of germs.

The airline said the spray chemical, DuroPax - which has never been used in Australia before - created a barrier on surfaces that could last for 48 hours.

It is unclear what part of the business the Virgin Australia employee worked. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

"In the current climate we know that aircraft cleanliness is of utmost importance for guests so we hope this new product will put travellers at ease," Virgin Australia general manager product and customer experience Sarah Adam said.

Coronavirus has been a major source of pain for the aviation industry as airlines slash routes and face heavy losses due to government-issued travel bans and general anxiety around travel during the pandemic.

Qantas and Virgin Australia are among the carriers that have axed services to China and across Asia in response to weaker demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They have also slashed airfares in an attempt to woo back deterred travellers, such as Virgin Australia's $250 business class sale, announced today.

Globally, airlines look set to lose about $44.7 billion in revenue this year as a result of the virus crisis, according to the International Air Transport Association, while analysts say the impact of the crisis on the industry will be bigger than the September 11 terror attacks.