VIRUS IMPACT: Reassurance on our roads, rubbish and water

Council's essential services such as water and wastewater, waste collection and road maintenance will continue through the Coronavirus crisis

ITS BUSINESS as usual for Tweed council clients.

"When you turn on your tap, you'll still have safe water," Tweed Shire mayor Katie Milne said.

"Your toilet will flush, your bins will be collected."

Locals can also still contact the Tweed Shire Council to report problems and our roads are being maintained.

Cr Milne said the council's essential services such as water supply and wastewater collection, garbage pickup and road maintenance would continue through the coronavirus crisis.

She emphasised this would still happen even as more restrictive measures - such as the closure of the Queensland border at midnight tomorrow - were put into place by the state or federal governments.

"These are going to be very difficult times and I want Tweed residents to know that council's essential services are being, and will continue to be, delivered," Cr Milne said.

"You can help prevent sewer blockages and spills by avoiding flushing any toilet paper alternatives down the toilet.

"With many people turning to tissues, wet wipes and even paper towel to use in the toilet, customers are reminded that these items simply aren't flushable and can have serious consequences for the environment and community.

"We are doing everything we can to support our staff and customers in these challenging time to ensure their safety and need for local services are maintained.

To assist with the national health effort and social distancing, Cr Milne urged customers to call, email or message the council through social media rather than coming in to Council offices at Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah.

"Where possible please call us on (02) 6670 2400, email us on tsc@tweed.nsw.gov.au, use our online Report a Problem form or contact us via direct message on Facebook," she said. Services which have temporarily closed until further notice:

Cultural facilities - Richmond-Tweed Regional Library branches at Tweed Heads, Kingscliff and Murwillumbah; Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre and Gallery DownTown; Tweed Regional Museum at Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads and Uki

Richmond-Tweed Regional Library branches at Tweed Heads, Kingscliff and Murwillumbah; Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre and Gallery DownTown; Tweed Regional Museum at Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads and Uki Community facilities - Community centres and their programs at Banora Point, Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff Community Hall, Tweed Heads Auditorium and South Sea Islander Room

Community centres and their programs at Banora Point, Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff Community Hall, Tweed Heads Auditorium and South Sea Islander Room Aquatic facilities - Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre (TRAC) at Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads

Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre (TRAC) at Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads Tourism facilities - The Tweed Tourism Company has temporarily closed the Visitor Information Centres at Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah and Kingscliff. Tweed Holiday Parks at Fingal Head, Kingscliff North, Kingscliff Beach, Hastings Point and Pottsville South will close effective Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 6pm. Pottsville North and Tweed Heads remain open.

The Brett Street Cafe and the cafe at TRAC Murwillumbah remain open for now with reduced hours, takeaway only.

The Tweed Laboratory has reduced its range of testing services to focus on priority testing requirements for public safety.

For full details about Council service changes, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/coronavirus

For information on Tweed Holiday Park closures visit tweedholidayparks.com.au/coronavirus-covid-19-update