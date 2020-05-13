Virus keeps TV series host brushing up at home in Tweed

Murwillumbah-based artists and creator of the international networked Tv show Put Some Colour In Your Life, Graeme Stevenson, is using his time in lockdown to produce a new range of art works. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

THE coronavirus restrictions have 'stranded' Murwillumbah-based artist Graeme Stevenson on the Tweed, leaving him plenty of time to 'brush up' on his latest range of works.

And while Graeme is putting the time in his home studio to good use, creating some spectacular new pieces, the restrictions have also left him frustrated that he can't spread the word about his colleagues in the art world.

Graeme is the man behind the syndicated pay-TV network series, Put Some Colour In Your Life,which focuses on artists around the world.

With the COVID-19 crisis keeping many people at home, it has proved to be a 'Catch 22' situation for Graeme and his international team.

"I have crews in both the UK and the USA but due to travel restrictions, not just in those countries but globally, we can't get out to do more shows," he said.

"Ironically, with people staying at home it's been great because more folks are discovering the programs and loving them through Amazon and Apple TV and we even show on a Chinese pay-TV network.

"Our problem is that we can't add any new content."

Graeme said the series was being screened in many different countries around the world and was set to start airing on the pay network Binge TV in the United States.

"We are also on YouTube and getting around 200 sign-ups a day, which is fantastic for us and for the artists, but we are facing a situation where our content will be exhausted," he said.

"We have done more than 260 artists over 10 years but each show takes about a week to produce."

Graeme said the show was primarily based around him meeting with fellow artists and talking to them about what inspires them.

"I have people overseas who have hosted episodes but many of the artists who want to come on the show, want me to do the interviews - they like my 'colourful' personality, I guess."

Back in Murwillumbah, Graeme is working on Asian-inspired artworks which are 3-D in nature.

"I am using gold leaf and ceramics on the paintings which are then covered in an acrylic polymer to add texture to the works," he said.

"When it comes to art, I think I am a bit of chameleon and that comes from the show.

"When you talk to so many different artists around the world and see what they are doing, you naturally get inspired and that is reflected in my works over the years.

"There's no one particular style and I like the challenge of something new.

"My latest pieces have been inspired by visits to Hong Kong, which is sadly off limits at the moment.

"There's no shortage of new content, it's just a question of when we can resume filming. I'm keen to put some colour into as many lives as possible, especially during these tough times."

Find out more at colourinyourlife.com.au