Why coronavirus won’t stop farmers markets

SUPPORT LOCAL: Murwillumbah Farmers' Market manager Sue Beckinsale will do everything in her power to continue the weekly market unless there is a clear, national directive not to. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

SUPPORT LOCAL: Murwillumbah Farmers' Market manager Sue Beckinsale will do everything in her power to continue the weekly market unless there is a clear, national directive not to. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

IN a bold step to ensure the viability of local farmers throughout the coronavirus pandemic a Tweed market will continue to operate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced even tighter crowd limits and travel bans.

In response Murwillumbah Farmers' Market manager Sue Beckinsale said now more than ever Tweed farmers needed local support.

Ms Beckinsale said she would do everything in her power to continue the weekly market unless there was a clear reason not to.

"Murwillumbah Farmers' Markets is open air shopping, especially with the breeze lately, which offers super fresh produce with minimal handling and road miles," Ms Beckinsale said.

"They plan their produce growth months in advance and they have had to survive the drought and bushfires.

"It's critically important we continue to support them through this period and help ourselves with nutrient-dense, fresh produce."

ROLLING COVERAGE: 20+ Tweed events cancelled, postponed

She said second and third generation farmers who sold at the markets would not survive if it closed.

"We have several farmers who have come back to the farm because they recognised how much more viable it is because of local markets," she said.

"Shipping fresh produce to city markets for redistribution is unfeasible.

"If it wasn't for farmers markets it wouldn't be economically viable for small market garden farms to continue and we are really grateful to them."

Murwillumbah chefs selecting their fresh produce at the Murwillumbah Farmers Markets ahead of the Tweed Foodie Fest ; Sue Beckinsale, Chef Todd Cochrane, Chef Jonathon Evans and Peita Gardiman Scott Powick

She said all stallholders would sanitise their hands after each transaction and hand wash stations would be set up around the market.

The Murwillumbah Farmers' Markets are held every Wednesday from 7-11am (NSW) at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.