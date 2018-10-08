Visitor information centre still shut due to flood damage

IT'S been more than 18 months since ex-Tropical Cyclone Tracey wreaked havoc across the Tweed Shire. The extensive flood damage is still evident in some parts of the region.

The Visitor Information Centre at Budd Park in Murwillumbah remains closed after floodwater damaged the building on the banks of the Tweed River.

Tweed Shire Council confirmed a tender has gone out to repair the flood damage and refurbish the Murwillumbah Visitor Information Centre.

FLOOD DAMAGE: Murwillumbah Visitor Information Centre is still shut. Scott Powick NEWSCORP

The works are expected to be completed in April 2019.

The tender is being evaluated and will go to the November 15 council meeting for approval.

The council contract for tourism promotion changed hands last week, when Tweed Tourism Company, operated by DR Tourism, began its four-year contract after beating out previous operators Destination Tweed.

Tweed Tourism Company has indicated it would continue using all the visitor information centres in the shire in an effort to make the transition seamless.