Visitor stats are promising for Tweed

TOURISTS are loving the Tweed as much as ever, new data from a hotel booking platform has revealed.

According to Hotels Combined, bookings in Tweed Heads have grown 73.2 per cent in the past two years, while Kingscliff has enjoyed a boost of 43.3 per cent in the same period.

HotelsCombined.com.au head of marketing Chris Rivett said the region's reputation as an affordable, more peaceful option to the neighbouring Gold Coast and Byron Bay areas had been growing.

"The beaches on the Tweed Coast are some of the best in the country for surfing,” Mr Rivett said.

According to Tourism Research Australia, day-trip visits to Tweed Heads were up 6.4 per cent in the 12 months to June 2017.

Destination Tweed acting CEO Rose Wright said the increase was "wonderful to see”.

She said it was important for the Tweed's tourism sector to grow in a way that's environmentally sustainable and in keeping with the region's way of life, but welcomed the number of people seeking to spend their holidays in and around the Green Cauldron.

"We've seen an influx of Victorians and southerners coming up, which has been great,” she said.

"There's been a great awareness of the Tweed as a lovely holiday destination. And it's a beautiful place.”

Ms Wright said many visitors embraced the contrast to the busier regions to the north and south.

She said sustainable development of the tourism industry was key to preserving the natural beauty and character which gave the Tweed's coast and valley much of its appeal.

"We want to make sure our approach is in keeping with the way of life,” she said.