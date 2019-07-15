Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Star Wars is making its way to the NSW jobs market
Star Wars is making its way to the NSW jobs market
Careers

Visual effects company sets up in NSW

15th Jul 2019 12:53 PM

A DISNEY-owned visual effects company founded by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas will create more than 500 local jobs when it sets up a Sydney studio, the state government says.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday announced Industrial Light & Magic, which has been involved in Stars Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Avengers films, had chosen NSW as its Australian base.

"Having the world's leading visual effects company now agreeing to set up here permanently and commit to teaching invaluable skills to hundreds of people in NSW is a big coup for our state," she said in a media release.

More Stories

disney jobs nsw jobs visual effects

Top Stories

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    News The Huckleberry Finn group of children — three young teen boys and a girl aged 10 — have been stopped outside Grafton in the car they had driven from Rockhampton.

    Man in serious condition after Kingscliff stabbing

    premium_icon Man in serious condition after Kingscliff stabbing

    Breaking Police have seized a hunting knife which was found at the scene.

    Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    premium_icon Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    Crime They allegedly had 12kg of cocaine in the car

    MISSING CHILDREN: Pictures released as police ask for help

    MISSING CHILDREN: Pictures released as police ask for help

    News Children believed to have driven from Rockhampton to northern NSW