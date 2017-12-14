Menu
'Visual impairment is just something you learn to live with'

CONGRATULATIONS: Author and Guide Dogs Australia community advocate Bev Larsson has won the overall prize at this year's Tweed Shire Access and Inclusion Awards.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED businesses have been recognised for their commitment to making public spaces inclusive of everyone at the 2017 Tweed Shire Access and Inclusion Awards.

Author and Guide Dogs Australia community advocate Bev Larsson won the overall prize for her ongoing work with primary schools.

"I'm extremely delighted to receive the award,” Ms Larsson said.

"It's been a fantastic experience touring around the shire, visiting primary schools and talking to the kids.”

Ms Larsson visits schools with her guide dog Henry and was recently appointed as an inspirational speaker for Guide Dogs Australia.

"It's been absolutely fantastic having Henry in my life - the independence, the freedom - and it's motivated me to spread the word about the organisation,” she said.

"When we go to the schools it's a lot of fun. The kids really enjoy understanding more about his ability, his limitations and how we met.

"In that sense I hope I'm dispelling the myth about disability and bringing people closer to understanding that visual impairment is just something you learn to live with. It might limit your ability but it doesn't create too many barriers.”

Other wiinners included Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre, South Tweed Touch Footy, Dementia Action Group, Mockingbird Café, Cudgen SLSC, Tim Morrissey, Kingscliff Beach Physiotherapy, Sphinx Rock Cafe and Varela and Swift Pharmacy.

Visit www.tweed.nsw. gov.au/AccessInclusion Awards to see a full list of honoured businesses.

Topics:  bev larsson guide dogs australia tweed inclusivity awards tweed shire council

Tweed Daily News
