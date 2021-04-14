Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped by June

Justice Advocacy Service is calling on the community sign a petition to keep their funding going.

Justice Advocacy Service is calling on the community sign a petition to keep their funding going.

A vital justice support service aiding people with cognitive issues going through the court system could be defunded by mid-year.

Justice Advocacy Service (JACS) has been operating on the Northern Rivers for the past two years, as an extension of a 25-year-old justice service that offers support to people with cognitive impairment at court.

JACS advocate Cathy Hillard said the service provides legal assistance someone with an intellectual disability, an acquired brain injury, autism, foetal alcohol syndrome, dementia and drug or alcohol related brain damage.

“A lot of the time when people have a cognitive impairment when they have interaction with the justice system, or the police will often agree to whatever the police say or the charges,” Ms Hillard said.

“Part of our job is to help them negotiate their way through the criminal justice process.”

But Ms Hillard said the service, which has a proven successful record of putting preventative measures for clients to allow them to stay out of the legal system, hasn’t been assured a continuation of funding after June 30, 2021.

“Unfortunately, there’s a high percentage of aboriginal people (from this area) in custody, as well as disadvantaged people and vulnerable people,” she said.

“A service like this is pretty important in these areas considering the rates incarcerated and involved in the criminal justice system.

“They’ve been shown to reduce recidivism as well as be preventative and they’re working but then get defunded.”

The service is available in Tweed, Grafton, Kyogle, Maclean, Casino, Ballina, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah and Lismore.

JACS is also recruiting volunteers to assist in court support, for further details call 9265 6300.

Sign the Justice Matters petition to continue our funding that ends in June this year – click here.

More ways you can help:

Call your local MP.

Email and/or phone the NSW Attorney-General, Mark Speakman. For Attorney-General contact details and lobbying guide – https://idrs.org.au/jas-lobbying-guide/

Originally published as Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped by June