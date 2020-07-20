Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Voice finale: Guy's outfit brutally mocked

by Andrew Bucklow
20th Jul 2020 7:13 AM

 

 

Guy Sebastian's unique outfit stole the show during The Voice grand finale.

The coach's unique suit/turtle neck combo certainly sparked a reaction with viewers.

Some thought he looked like a Bond villain. Others suggested his stylist might have been vision impaired.

Guy Sebastian on The Voice.
Guy Sebastian on The Voice.

 

But the grand finale wasn't about Guy. It was about the four finalists: Siala, Johnny, Chris and Stellar.

And in the end there could only be one winner, and that was Chris Sebastian who took home $100,000 and a recording contract with EMI Music Australia.

It was a surprising result and despite the fact the winner was determined by public votes, some viewers were shocked that Chris won.

Have a look below for the highlights and lowlights from the grand finale.

 

Originally published as Voice finale: Guy's outfit brutally mocked

More Stories

Show More
channel nine entertainment fashion guy sebastian music the voice 2020 tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border traffic forces Tweed kids to walk to school

        premium_icon Border traffic forces Tweed kids to walk to school

        Education A Tweed Heads principal has been forced to walk students to class as border traffic blocks buses from getting to the school. SUBSCRIBE TO READ MORE.

        • 20th Jul 2020 7:01 AM
        Mick Fanning: ‘I had to face my fear’

        premium_icon Mick Fanning: ‘I had to face my fear’

        News “I didn’t know how I’d react once I saw the shark..."

        Big plans for $25m Mermaid house site

        premium_icon Big plans for $25m Mermaid house site

        Property Big question is whether prime property will be developed for units

        Man allegedly cut off partner’s clothes as she screamed

        premium_icon Man allegedly cut off partner’s clothes as she screamed

        News A man allegedly used a knife to cut off his partner’s clothes